Success Showcase Luncheon | 4/18/25

Dress for Success Southern Nevada is rolling out the red carpet for its annual “Success Showcase” luncheon and fashion show on May 1 at Resorts World Las Vegas. This year’s champagne celebration is themed “Glamour & Grace,” highlighting the inspiring journeys of women who’ve transformed their lives through strength and determination.

Executive Director Roxann McCoy and renowned stylist Crystal Ball join us to share what guests can expect — from a Golden Age of Hollywood-inspired runway to stories of empowerment and triumph. All proceeds support Dress for Success’ mission to help women achieve economic independence and professional success.