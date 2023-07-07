Watch Now
Subway | 7/7/23

Subway is giving away one-million subs to introduce freshly sliced meats on four new Deli Heroes as part of the popular Subway Series. #PaidForContent
Posted at 12:04 PM, Jul 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-07

Are you craving a great tasting deli-style sub? Well, we have good news for you! Subwayis introducing four new subs called, the Deli Heroes.

They're the newest addition to its popular Subway Series collection. Donna Curry, Subway Franchisee, joined us to share what you need to know about it.

These delicious, classic deli-style sandwiches are piled high and showcase Subway’s new freshly sliced meats!

You can try them for free on July 11 from 10:00 a.m. to noon when Subway is giving away up to one million 6-inch Subway Deli Heroes subs at participating locations. Grab yours here in Las Vegas.

This segment is paid for by Subway

