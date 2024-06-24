Subway | 6/24/24

Starting June 24 through July 1, unlock Subway's Ultimate Footlong Offering by using promo code UFODAY on the Subway App or Subway.com. Subway UFO fans are truly getting an out-of-this world deal as one of the first to try the recently launched Footlong Dippers, snagging a Footlong Cookie after its recent and triumphant return to restaurants, while saving 20% on their favorite footlong sub.

Footlong Dippers offer the perfect swirl of cheese and meat, tightly rolled in Subway's soft and bubbly lavash-style bread, in three varieties — Pepperoni & Cheese, Chicken & Cheese and Double Cheese. Every warm, gooey Dipper order comes with a choice of one of Subway's 11 signature sauces, offering 33 different flavor combinations.

Footlong Dippers are available now for $3*** on Subway's Sidekicks menu in restaurants nationwide, joining the highly popular Footlong Cookie, Auntie Anne's® Footlong Pretzel and Cinnabon® Footlong Churro. To learn more about Subway's all-new Dippers and to place an order, visit a Subway restaurant, Subway.com or the Subway App.

This segment is paid for by Subway