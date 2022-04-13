Subaru of Las Vegas | 4/13/22
SUBARU: Taking Care Of You And The Environment
Posted at 2:02 PM, Apr 13, 2022
Burton Hughes, General Manager of Subaru of Las Vegas, shares some of the ways Subaru is giving back to the community and the environment. We also get a sneak peak at the new all electric Subaru Solterra.
This segment is paid for by Subaru of Las Vegas
