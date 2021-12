This year, more than 600 Subaru retailers are participating in the Subaru Share the Love Event, and it puts customers in the driver seat when it comes to selecting which charity to give back to. Through January 3, 2022, with every new Subaru purchased or leased at Findlay Subaru of Las Vegas, Subaru will donate a total of $250 to the customer's choice of either a national charity partner or a hometown charity partner.

This segment is paid for by Subaru of Las Vegas