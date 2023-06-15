Styled By Anya | 6/15/23

Autoimmune conditions are reported on the rise 9% annually in U.S., and more than 1 in 8 women are at risk of developing a thyroid condition, while 50% Thyroid Graves patients will develop into Thyroid Eye Disease (TED).

Fortunately, there are now new innovations in treatment for some of the most severe related conditions, symptoms and outcomes.

Raymond Douglas MD, PHD, Board Certified Oculoplastic Surgeon, joined us to discuss the new non-surgical technologies and treatments that are opening the door for millions of patients, particularly women.

