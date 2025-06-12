Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Street Philosophy LLC | 6/12/25

Independent artist and entrepreneur Tylen Fowlkes, aka Young Thunder, returns to dive into the financial realities of making it without a label.
Money Talk: Young Thunder on the Hustle Behind the Music
Posted
and last updated

Being an independent artist means more than just making music—it’s about making smart money moves. Young Thunder, founder of Street Philosophy LLC., is back to break down what it takes to thrive financially in an unpredictable industry. From bouncing back after setbacks to riding out the shift from CDs to streaming, it’s all about resilience and reinvention. 

He shares hard-earned lessons on adapting fast, redefining ownership in the streaming era, and making every dollar count. It’s not just about getting paid—it’s about keeping your earnings, managing them with intention, and building a future that lasts.

This segment was paid for by Street Philosophy LLC

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo