Street Philosophy LLC | 6/12/25

Being an independent artist means more than just making music—it’s about making smart money moves. Young Thunder, founder of Street Philosophy LLC., is back to break down what it takes to thrive financially in an unpredictable industry. From bouncing back after setbacks to riding out the shift from CDs to streaming, it’s all about resilience and reinvention.

He shares hard-earned lessons on adapting fast, redefining ownership in the streaming era, and making every dollar count. It’s not just about getting paid—it’s about keeping your earnings, managing them with intention, and building a future that lasts.

This segment was paid for by Street Philosophy LLC