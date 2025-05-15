Street Philosophy| 5/15/25

In an industry where album sales aren’t what they used to be, being an independent artist takes hustle, strategy, and smarts—especially when it comes to money. On Money Talk: The Financial Literacy of an Independent Artist, Young Thunder (Tylen Fowlkes), founder of Street Philosophy LLC, breaks down what it really takes to invest in yourself and thrive without a major budget.

From navigating income gaps to building a sustainable career path, Young Thunder shares the biggest lessons he’s learned and his message for the next generation of artists. His advice? Know your worth, learn your numbers, and never stop grinding. Plus, he performed for us live.

This segment was paid for by Street Philosophy