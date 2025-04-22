Street Philosophy | 4/22/25

Songwriting is more than rhymes and rhythm—it’s storytelling with soul. Tylen Fowlkes, owner of Street Philosophy LLC and artist known as Young Thunder, joined us to explore the art behind the music. He dived into what makes a song hit emotionally and creatively, and how lyrics can paint powerful pictures in the listener’s mind.

In this segment, Young Thunder also talks about the meaning behind his song Don’t Slip and why now felt like the perfect time to re-release it. From inspiration to intention, it’s all about connecting through words and beats. Don’t miss this behind-the-music look at how great songs come to life.

This segment is sponsored by Street Philosophy