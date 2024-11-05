Steve Vai | 11/5/24

This November 8, The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas will host "BEAT: A King Crimson Reinterpretation," a groundbreaking show bringing together guitar maestro Steve Vai, legendary King Crimson members Adrian Belew and Tony Levin, and powerhouse Tool drummer Danny Carey.

For one night only, audiences can experience the iconic music of King Crimson reimagined in fresh and innovative ways. With Vai’s unparalleled skill and Belew and Levin’s expertise, "BEAT" promises an unforgettable night for music lovers.

Tickets are on sale now, and fans are urged to act quickly, as this unique collaboration has generated high demand across North America.

"BEAT's" fusion of classic King Crimson elements with Vai’s masterful guitar work and Carey’s intense drumming style offers an entirely new perspective on the progressive rock genre.

Don’t miss the chance to witness this legendary lineup as they breathe new life into the timeless music of King Crimson in an electrifying performance.