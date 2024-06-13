Stephen Ng Financial Group | 6/5/24

When it comes to investing, it's impossible to eliminate risk entirely, but investors can reduce risk exposure by using different strategies.

Stephen Ng, CLU, ChFC, CEP, founder of Stephen Ng Financial Group, joined us to discuss the importance of understanding and mitigating financial risks through diversification.

DISCLAIMER: The views expressed are not necessarily the opinion of Stephen NG, and should not be construed directly or indirectly, as an offer to buy or sell any securities or services mentioned herein. Investing is subject to risks including loss of principal invested. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. No strategy can assure a profit nor protect against loss. Please note that individual situations can vary. Therefore, the information should only be relied upon when coordinated with individual professional advice. Securities and investment advisory services offered through Osaic Wealth, Inc. member FINRA/SIPC. Osaic Wealth is separately owned and other entities and/or marketing names, products or services referenced here are independent of Osaic Wealth.

This segment is paid for by Marketing Huddle