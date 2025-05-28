Star Nursery | 5/28/25

Las Vegas summers are no joke, and neither is keeping your landscape alive. That’s why Dr. Q, Horticulture Advisor, and Staff Arborist Joey Lynn Watt are teaming up for a special seminar focused on prepping your outdoor space.

From trimming tips to hydration hacks, the pair will cover easy, do-it-yourself strategies to protect plants from the brutal summer heat. Whether you’re a seasoned green thumb or a total beginner, their advice is designed to keep your landscape looking lush with minimal effort.

It’s all about beating the heat before it beats your garden—and your wallet. Don’t miss your chance to learn from the experts and save your plants from sun stress!

