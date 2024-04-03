Star Nursery | 4/3/24

Star Nursery experts, Paul Noe and Joey Lynn Watt, delve into the fascinating realm of beneficial insects and their crucial role in maintaining a healthy garden ecosystem. From ladybugs to lacewings, learn how to distinguish between helpful allies and harmful pests, and gain valuable insights into the natural pest control methods they provide.

Plus, don't miss out on Star Nursery's special offer this Saturday – receive free ladybugs with any purchase at all store locations, and kickstart your journey to a thriving garden filled with beneficial insect helpers!

This segment is paid for my Star Nursery