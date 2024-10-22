Star Costume | 10/22/24

Star Costume and Theatrical Supply, led by Mark and Jared Salls, offers a treasure trove of costumes, accessories, and makeup for every occasion.

Whether you need stage-quality prosthetics or a glamorous outfit for a themed event, their expertise ensures you’ll find exactly what you’re looking for.

With personalized service, they cater to individuals, theater companies, and creative enthusiasts alike.

From extravagant costumes to specialized makeup, Star Costumes provides everything to make your vision come to life.

Their extensive selection and family-run touch create an inviting shopping experience for everyone.

Whether you're preparing for a professional production or a fun celebration, Star Costumes makes dressing up seamless and unforgettable.