Stanley Steemer, Jade Leaf Matcha, Carroten, Keter | 7/28/25

Summer is all about staying cool, feeling good, and making the most of long, sunny days. Lifestyle expert Christine Bibbo Herr recommends staying energized with light, hydrating snacks and drinks that keep you going through the heat. For that perfect sun-kissed glow, she suggests easy summer beauty hacks that enhance your skin’s natural radiance without heavy products.

Indoors, she advises keeping an eye on air quality and energy use to stay comfortable and efficient during rising temps. And outside, it’s all about creating inviting spaces with versatile seating, soft lighting, and simple décor for effortless entertaining. With Christine’s tips, every summer moment can feel easy, breezy, and perfectly in season.

