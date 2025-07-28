Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Stanley Steemer, Jade Leaf Matcha, Carroten, Keter | 7/28/25

Lifestyle expert Christine Bibbo Herr shares simple ways to beat the heat, keep your glow, and refresh your home and outdoor spaces for a perfect summer.
Christine Bibbo Herr’s Easy-Breezy Summer Survival Guide
Summer is all about staying cool, feeling good, and making the most of long, sunny days. Lifestyle expert Christine Bibbo Herr recommends staying energized with light, hydrating snacks and drinks that keep you going through the heat. For that perfect sun-kissed glow, she suggests easy summer beauty hacks that enhance your skin’s natural radiance without heavy products. 

Indoors, she advises keeping an eye on air quality and energy use to stay comfortable and efficient during rising temps. And outside, it’s all about creating inviting spaces with versatile seating, soft lighting, and simple décor for effortless entertaining. With Christine’s tips, every summer moment can feel easy, breezy, and perfectly in season.

This segment was paid for by Stanley Steemer, Jade Leaf Matcha, Carroten, Keter

