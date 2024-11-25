St. Jude’s Ranch for Children | 11/25/24

Join Christina Vela, CEO of St. Jude’s Ranch for Children, in creating holiday memories and magic for foster children. Your support makes a difference this season.

Body:The holiday season is often filled with joy and family traditions, but for many children in foster care, it can feel like a time of loss and isolation

At St. Jude’s Ranch for Children, dedicated staff and supporters work tirelessly to create a nurturing environment where these kids can experience the magic of the season.

This holiday season, you have the opportunity to help bring those moments of joy and connection to children who need it most.

Christina Vela, CEO of St. Jude’s Ranch for Children, emphasizes the importance of a supportive community in providing a sense of belonging and love for foster children.

By contributing, you’re giving these kids not just presents, but memories and experiences that can shape their futures.

Together, we can ensure that every child in foster care has a chance to experience the magic of the holidays.