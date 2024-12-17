St. Jude's Ranch | 12/17/24

KTNV’s 13 Connects program proudly supports St. Jude’s Ranch for Children with a heartwarming reveal event.

The St. Jude's Ranch for Children team, sponsors, and muralists involved in the projects joined the celebration as renovated rooms and colorful murals were unveiled. These upgrades aim to make foster children’s living spaces more comfortable and inviting.

Thanks to the generosity of KTNV viewers, the 13 Days & Knights of Giving campaign helped fund these much-needed renovations.

The event marks a significant milestone in providing a more nurturing environment for the children at St. Jude's Ranch.



