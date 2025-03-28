Watch Now
St. Francis Winery | 3/28/25

Spring has sprung! Angela King shares food and wine tips from St. Francis Winery &amp; Vineyard to help you celebrate the season with fresh flavors and perfect pairings.
Springtime brings sunshine, blooming flowers, and more chances to gather with family and friends. At St. Francis Winery & Vineyard, the arrival of the season is the perfect excuse to refresh your menu and sip something special. Lifestyle expert Angela King shares how fresh ingredients and a great bottle of wine can elevate any celebration.

From crisp salads to light bites, Angela recommends focusing on seasonal flavors that pair beautifully with St. Francis wines. Their award-winning varieties offer something for every palate, whether you're hosting brunch or a backyard soirée. So raise a glass, savor the season, and make every moment delicious.

This segment is paid for by St. Francis Winery

