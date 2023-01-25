SSA Communications | 1/25/23

Emberli Pridham, best-selling children’s author releases Princess Diana: A Real-Life Fairy Tale, the first in a series of illustrated biographies that chronicles the lives of renowned women who went from relative anonymity to become global icons whose contributions changed the world. Princess Diana: A Real-Life Fairy Tale is available at Barnes&Noble.com, Amazon, ARealLifeFairyTale.com, and through all other online booksellers, as well as at select booksellers and retailers nationwide.

This segment is paid for by SSA Communications