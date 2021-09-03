Squeeze | 9/3/21

Videos U.K. Icons 'Squeeze' Coming To Las Vegas

Posted at 2:22 PM, Sep 03, 2021

U.K. iconic band, Squeeze, is bringing the hits and new material to Virgin Hotels Las Vegas! Catch the show Monday, Sept. 6 (Labor Day)



