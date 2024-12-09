Sprouts | 12/9/24

The holiday season can be chaotic, but it’s crucial to take a moment to enjoy delicious meals with friends and family.

Celebrity Chef Chadwick Boyd, in collaboration with Sprouts Farmers Market, is here to make your gatherings even more memorable with easy, healthier recipes.

From savory sides to indulgent desserts, Boyd’s holiday recipes are perfect for creating flavorful dishes without the stress.

Whether you're planning for Christmas dinner or ringing in the New Year, Chef Boyd offers creative and nutritious options that everyone will love.

He emphasizes using fresh, high-quality ingredients from Sprouts Farmers Market to elevate your meals.

With Boyd’s tips and recipes, you’ll have the inspiration needed to create a festive spread that’s as delicious as it is heartwarming.

