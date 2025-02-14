Springs Preserve’s Annual Festival | 2/14/25

The Springs Preserve Black History Month Festival, themed “African Americans and Labor,” offers a vibrant celebration of culture, history, and community. Attendees can experience powerful speakers, musical and dance performances, arts and crafts, and delicious African American cuisine. The event also features educational displays showcasing past and present local African American leaders.

This year’s festival honors the late Hattie Canty, a champion of labor rights and former leader of the Culinary Workers Union Local 226.

Tickets are available at springspreserve.org for $9.95 (adults) and $4.95 (kids 3-17), which includes access to the Nevada State Museum and other exhibits.

Don’t miss this inspiring and educational celebration!