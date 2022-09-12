Spread the Word Nevada | 9/12/22

Spread the Word Nevada will be featured in the 'If You Give A Child A Book' campaign.

Spread the Word Nevada's CEO Lisa Habighorst discusses the need for volunteer mentors for their Books & Buddies Multi-Generational Reading Program. The program was developed to improve the literacy skills of children by partnering them with volunteer mentors acting as reading companions. Working together, the volunteer and student focus on improving the child’s reading proficiency, comprehension, and oral reading skills.

Join 13 Action News ALL DAY Wednesday, Sept. 14 to participate in the Scripps Howard Foundation's 'If You Give A Child A Book TEXT-a-thon.' Just text "KTNV" to 345-3-5 to donate.

Scripps is KTNV's parent company. This segment is paid for by Spread the Word Nevada