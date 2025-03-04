Spinmaster, V-Tech, Jazwares, Crayola | 3/4/25

The 2025 International Toy Fair is here, bringing together play professionals from around the world to preview the latest trends in toys, games, and play experiences.

This year, the fair, which spans nearly 8 football fields, will showcase over 800 toy companies from nearly 100 countries. Elizabeth Werner, a renowned toy industry insider, is on hand to share her expert insights on the top toys for 2025, offering a glimpse into products that combine fun, innovation, and education.

Some key trends this year include toys that teach, craft and creation-focused items, and products that spark imagination and pretend play. Plus, talking technology is making its mark, allowing kids to interact in new ways with their toys.

While Toy Fair is closed to the public, viewers are getting an exclusive look at what’s coming to toy shelves this year.

This segment is paid for by Spinmaster, V-Tech, Jazwares, Crayola