Spinmaster, Melissa & Doug, Leapfrog, Tonies | 3/7/25

The 119th International Toy Fair recently took place in New York City, offering a first look at the year’s hottest toys. With nearly 800 global companies presenting their products, the fair highlighted the latest trends in children’s entertainment.

Elizabeth Werner, a leading toy industry expert, explored the fair and provided insights into the most innovative and educational toys coming in 2025. Among the exciting trends were toys that teach, craft and create, encourage imagination and pretend play, and introduce new talking technologies. Get ready for a year of creative, skill-building fun!

This segment is paid for by Spinmaster, Melissa & Doug, Leapfrog, Tonies