At Spinal Care of Nevada, Dr. Kelsey Steele offers modern, gentle chiropractic care to help patients find relief from neck and back pain, headaches, and pinched nerves.

Utilizing advanced technology, her treatments are tailored to provide non-invasive solutions that are both effective and comfortable. Dr. Steele focuses on helping patients achieve long-term wellness and pain relief.

This segment is paid for by Spinal Care Of Nevada