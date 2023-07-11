SPICE WANNABE | 7/11/23

“SPICE WANNABE - The Spice Girls Tribute” is about to transport audiences back to the 90s with its high-energy show paying tribute to the best-selling girl group of all time!

The four-week limited engagement takes place on stage inside the Thunderland Showroom at the Excalibur Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

This interactive concert event, complete with five-part harmonies, original choreography, iconic costumes, British accents and a stunning cast full of “girl power,” delivers a nostalgic experience that is sure to “Spice Up Your Summer”!

The show’s cast members joined us to share what the audience can expect from this show which runs through Thursday, July 27 with performances Sunday through Thursday at 7 p.m. and Saturdays at 5 p.m. (dark Friday).

Nevada Locals receive 50% off show tickets purchased in-person at the box office with their Nevada ID.