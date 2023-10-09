Spice Wannabe | 10/9/23

“SPICE WANNABE - The Spice Girls Tribute” transports audiences back to the 90s with its high-energy show paying tribute to the best-selling girl group of all time! This interactive concert event, complete with five-part harmonies, original choreography, iconic costumes, British accents, and a stunning “girl power” cast delivers a nostalgic experience that is sure to “Spice Up Your Summer”! The show returned to the Thunderland Showroom at Excalibur Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas for an open-ended run, following a sold-out limited engagement in July.