The Spencer Couture Art Gallery features live music every third Sunday, where up and coming musicians show off their talents. It's an exciting atmosphere where music and art collide located inside the Mandalay Bay in the Shoppes.

Spencer Collins, Spencer Couture owner and artist, and Bella Baez, Spencer Couture resident DJ, joined us to share the experiences their art gallery offers, how its different from other galleries, and more.

This segment is paid for by Spencer Couture