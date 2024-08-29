Special Olympics Nevada | 8/29/24

Lace up those bowling shoes because Special Olympics Nevada's annual Bowl for the Gold fundraiser event is back!

It's happening on Saturday, September 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Strike Zone Bowling Center at Sunset Station, 1301 W Sunset Rd, Henderson, NV 89014.

Participants can register as an individual ($60) or as a team of four ($240).

Registration includes three games of bowling, food, and non-alcoholic beverages.

Special Olympics Nevada athletes will be on hand for a meet and greet and to help cheer each team on. All proceeds from Bowl for the Gold will help support the organization’s sports, education, athlete leadership training, and health programs for adults and children with intellectual disabilities.

