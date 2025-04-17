Special Olympics Nevada | 4/17/25

Special Olympics Nevada is making waves with its biggest annual fundraiser—the 2025 Vegas Plunge, happening April 26 at Cowabunga Bay! Participants are invited to jump, dive, or splash into the wave pool to raise money for vital inclusive sports, education, and health programs that support local athletes.

Anyone who raises $125 or more will enjoy the full VIP Plunge experience, complete with a t-shirt, park entry, lunch, and more. For those who’d rather stay dry, spectator passes are available for just $50. Plus, don’t miss the 4th Annual Duck Derby—where racing rubber ducks could win you fun prizes, all for a good cause. Guests Allyce Pierson and Kara Hendricks joined us to highlight how every splash supports inclusion.