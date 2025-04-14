SPCA Brunch Bash | 4/14/25

Get ready to groove for a great cause! Nevada SPCA’s 4th Annual Brunch Bash: Yap Rock is cruising into town with live music, coastal vibes, and a mission to help local pets. Amy Lee and Ebone Smith are here to preview the big event, complete with yacht rock hits, maritime mimosas, and a decadent brunch buffet.

Attendees can bid on exciting experiences during both silent and live auctions, led by the one and only Christian Kolberg. All proceeds go directly to Nevada SPCA, which operates entirely through community support.

So dust off that captain’s hat, throw on your favorite Hawaiian shirt, and join the fun — because nothing says “support local pets” like dancing on deck for a great cause!