Southwest Medical Hospice Care | 9/9/24

Family caregivers are essential to supporting hospice patients at home, providing emotional and physical care alongside medical professionals, but while caregiving can be rewarding, it also presents unique challenges.

From managing daily care to handling the emotional toll, caregivers often find themselves overwhelmed. One key issue is caregiver stress, which can result in burnout if left unaddressed.

Brian Greenlee, executive director of Hospice and Palliative Care at Southwest Medical Hospice Care, joined us to shed light on the often overlooked gaps in caregiving for hospice patients. He also discussed ways to prevent and alleviate this stress, recommending support groups, respite care, and clear communication.

For more information, click here.