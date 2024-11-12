Southwest Medical Hospice Care | 11/12/24

Southwest Medical Hospice Care, dedicated to providing compassionate hospice and palliative services, is making a significant impact in the community this holiday season.

Led by Director Brian Greenlee, the organization is focusing on creating meaningful moments for patients and families during this special time.

Their commitment goes beyond medical care, fostering warmth and connection in the lives of those they serve.

This holiday season, Southwest Medical Hospice Care is also partnering with local organizations to give back to the community in creative and impactful ways.

Through donations, special events, and volunteer initiatives, the team is dedicated to uplifting spirits and strengthening community bonds.

Greenlee and his team understand that kindness and support are essential during the holidays, especially for those facing health challenges.

This segment is paid for by Southwest Medical Hospice Care