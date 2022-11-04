Southwest Medical | 11/4/22
It’s important for you to know when to sign up for Medicare in order to get the most out of your plan. #paidforcontent
Posted at 12:13 PM, Nov 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-04 15:13:58-04
What You Need to Know during Medicare Annual Enrollment - It’s important for you to know when to sign up for Medicare or when to join a Medicare plan in order to get the most out of your plan and ensure your good health.
This segment is paid for by Southwest Medical
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.