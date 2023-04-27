May is national Older Americans Month, which helps highlight this sometimes underserved or taken advantage of population, and Diane Fearon, executive director of the Southern Nevada Senior Law Program, joined us to share how their nonprofit law firm helps fill the gap.

The Southern Nevada Senior Law Program serves more than 2100 older adults in Southern Nevada who have the greatest economic and social needs.

They help seniors who have received eviction notices, or been diagnosed with a terminal illness, or who are victims of elder abuse or elder exploitation.

This segment is paid for by Southern Nevada Senior Law Program