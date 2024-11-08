South Enterprises, LLC| 11/8/24

Chef Betters On the Go, known for its community spirit and delicious fare, is launching a holiday drive to feed the homeless.

Chef Betters invites the community to donate and spread holiday warmth by supporting local families in need.

This initiative marks the restaurant’s commitment to uplifting those in the neighborhood, especially during challenging times.

To add to the excitement, the restaurant will host a special live performance by talented local artist Ashley Avenue on November 9th.

Ashley’s soulful voice and vibrant energy promise an unforgettable evening for guests.

Both events offer a meaningful way to connect, give back, and enjoy a wonderful time at Chef Betters On the Go.

This segment is paid for by South Enterprises LLC