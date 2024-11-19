South Enterprises, LLC | 11/19/24

Step into the warm and inviting atmosphere of Chef Betters Restaurant, where every visit is an experience to remember.

This Thanksgiving, savor a feast of traditional dishes reimagined with Chef Betters’ signature twist.

As you dine, enjoy the sounds of talented live performers that perfectly complement the flavors on your plate.

The excitement doesn’t stop there—Chef Betters offers live entertainment throughout the week! Bluesy Tuesdays set the mood with soulful tunes, while Thursday Island Flavors transport your taste buds to the tropics.

Cap off your weekend with a Sunday Brunch featuring smooth jazz and delicious cocktails. Make every meal a celebration at Chef Betters!

