Sound Sleep | 10/9/24

Sound Sleep LLC provides a free sleep screening and consultation to the first 50 callers, offering an oral appliance therapy alternative to CPAP for sleep apnea treatment.#PaidForContent
Sound Sleep specializes in Oral Appliance Therapy to treat sleep apnea, without the use of a CPAP.

Oral appliance therapy, a comfortable and portable alternative to CPAP machines, helps treat sleep-related breathing disorders like snoring and obstructive sleep apnea. By repositioning the jaw and tongue, these custom-made devices keep the airway open, improving sleep quality and overall well-being.

You can also receive a free sleep screening and free sleep consultation to the first 50 callers to schedule an appointment.

