Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Soul of Motown| 6/17/25

It’s a milestone worth singing about! Morris “Mo” Crosby and CJ Williams, performers in the acclaimed Soul of Motown revue, joined us to celebrate the show’s 1,000th performance at the Cabaret Theater inside Westgate Las Vegas. We talked about the passion, precision, and powerful harmonies that have made it Vegas’s #1 production on TripAdvisor!
Soul of Motown Hits 1,000 Shows at Westgate
Posted
and last updated

For over a thousand performances, Soul of Motown has brought the heart of classic R&B to the Las Vegas Strip — and it’s not slowing down. Morris “Mo” Crosby and CJ Williams joined us to reflect on what it means to reach this incredible milestone at the historic Westgate Cabaret Theater.

With unforgettable tributes to The Temptations, Marvin Gaye, and more, <i>Soul of Motown</i> delivers a show that moves you — literally and emotionally. The performers share what makes this production resonate so deeply with audiences, night after night.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo