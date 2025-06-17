Soul of Motown| 6/17/25

For over a thousand performances, Soul of Motown has brought the heart of classic R&B to the Las Vegas Strip — and it’s not slowing down. Morris “Mo” Crosby and CJ Williams joined us to reflect on what it means to reach this incredible milestone at the historic Westgate Cabaret Theater.

With unforgettable tributes to The Temptations, Marvin Gaye, and more, <i>Soul of Motown</i> delivers a show that moves you — literally and emotionally. The performers share what makes this production resonate so deeply with audiences, night after night.