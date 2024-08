For over 20 years, Michael Sanft of SOS Injury Lawyers has been a trusted advocate for clients in Las Vegas. Alongside his legal partner Lance Beesley, they’ve not only focused on winning cases but also on giving back to the community. Through charity initiatives like "Give a Kid a Book" and supporting local dog rescues, SOS Injury Lawyers have made a significant impact beyond the courtroom.

This segment is paid for by SOS Injury Lawyers