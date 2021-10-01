SONIC Drive-In’s Limeades For Learning | 10/1/21
Help Public School Teachers Access Essential Supplies
Posted at 12:24 PM, Oct 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-01 15:24:31-04
Help public school teachers access essential supplies through SONIC Drive-In’s Limeades for Learning Fall Voting Campaign. Right no you can vote to distribute $1 million to teachers across the country, including in your community.
This segment is paid for by SONIC Drive-In.
