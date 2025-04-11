Somacell | 4/11/25

Watch Now
4/11/25

As temperatures rise, so should your skincare game! Kim Laudati shares her top expert tips for maintaining radiant, healthy skin this spring—plus what to expect at the 2025 Medical Spa Show.
This week on the show, Kim Laudati, Founder and CEO of SomaCell™, joins us with her top Spring skincare strategies to combat the effects of hotter, drier weather—especially here in Las Vegas. From the right way to exfoliate to why hydration is your skin's best friend, she shares simple habits that can make a huge difference in your glow.

Kim also talks about the importance of chemical-free sunscreen, even on cloudy days, and why a consistent skincare routine now can mean healthier skin for years to come. Plus, she previews the 2025 Medical Spa Show, where the latest trends in skincare and aesthetics will take center stage.

