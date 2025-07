This week, Smelly Cat Karaoke Bar is turning up the volume and the flavor! Head to the Grand Bazaar Shops on Thursday, July 17 for National Dole Whip Day and cool off with their signature frozen Dole Whip cocktails—summer perfection in a glass.

Then come back Saturday, July 19 for National Karaoke Day, where the stage is yours! With over 10,000 songs to choose from, plus live band karaoke and top-notch KJs, it’s a party for pros, first-timers, and everyone in between.