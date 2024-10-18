SimpliSafe | 10/18/24

Home security is evolving, and tech expert Steve Greenberg is here to help you stay ahead of the curve. In a recent interview, Greenberg highlighted how AI-powered security systems like SimpliSafe’s Active Guard use artificial intelligence and live monitoring to deter intruders before they reach your doorstep.

He discussed the role of AI in enhancing home safety and offered practical advice for homeowners looking to secure their properties.

Many people, Greenberg noted, have misconceptions about home security, such as relying solely on traditional alarm systems.

He recommended integrating modern tech with expert monitoring for comprehensive protection.

This segment is paid for by SimpliSafe