Sim Coaches LLC | 11/14/23

We delve into the craftsmanship behind Sim Coaches' Racing Pedals, manufactured and assembled in America, offering an authentic feel to racing enthusiasts. #PaidForContent
Posted at 11:52 AM, Nov 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-14 14:52:22-05

Sim Coaches invites you to come down to FlyOver Las Vegas November 16th - 18th for a fun simulator experience.

It's $12 to race, $2 from every sale is going to Wings for Life, an organization dedicated to researching spinal cord injuries.

There will be a full bar with special race inspired drinks, Fun to be had at flyover at the experience, and the simulator running the Formula 1 track on the Las Vegas Circuit.

Fans can experience exactly what the drivers will be doing.

Fly over Las Vegas Address: 3771 Las Vegas Blvd S SUITE #150, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Operating Hours: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

For more information, click here.

This segment is paid for by Sim Coaches LLC

