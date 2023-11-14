Sim Coaches LLC | 11/14/23

Sim Coaches invites you to come down to FlyOver Las Vegas November 16th - 18th for a fun simulator experience.

It's $12 to race, $2 from every sale is going to Wings for Life, an organization dedicated to researching spinal cord injuries.

There will be a full bar with special race inspired drinks, Fun to be had at flyover at the experience, and the simulator running the Formula 1 track on the Las Vegas Circuit.

Fans can experience exactly what the drivers will be doing.

Fly over Las Vegas Address: 3771 Las Vegas Blvd S SUITE #150, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Operating Hours: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

For more information, click here.

This segment is paid for by Sim Coaches LLC