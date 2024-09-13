SilverSummit Healthplan | 9/13/24

Watch Now
SilverSummit Healthplan has partnered with the High Risk Pregnancy Center to support the Maternal Opioid Treatment Health Education Recovery (MOTHER) Program during National Recovery Month.

This community-based outpatient program addresses the needs of individuals in Clark and Washoe counties with Opioid Use Disorder (OUD), offering essential care during pregnancy and postpartum. Services include psychiatry, medication-assisted treatment (MOUD), substance abuse counseling, peer recovery support, and advanced maternal fetal medicine.

