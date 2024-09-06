Silver State Equality Awards | 9/6/24

The Silver State Equality Awards return on September 12, honoring individuals and organizations making strides for LGBTQ+ rights.

Hosted at KAOS at The Palms, the event will recognize Debbie Gibson with the Ally Leadership Award for her ongoing support of the LGBTQ+ community and work to end HIV.

Las Vegas Mayor Pro Tem Brian Knudsen will receive the 2024 Equality Leadership Award, celebrating his long-standing efforts for equality as an openly gay elected official.

Our Center, a nonprofit serving Northern Nevada’s LGBTQ+ community, will also be honored with the Community Leadership Award.

André Wade, State Director of Silver State Equality, will highlight the organization’s work in advancing LGBTQ+ civil rights across Nevada.

The event is expected to draw over 300 guests, including business and political leaders.

Tickets for the event are still available at silverstateequality.org, starting at $250.