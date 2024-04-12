Signs of HOPE | 4/12/14

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and Signs of HOPE is marking their 50 years of service to the community with the Legacy of Resilience Gala at Circa Resort and Casino gala on April 24 from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Guests are asked to to pair denim and cocktail attire for the event as it is happening on Denim Day, an international awareness raising day during which people are encouraged to wear denim to show support for sexual assault survivors.

Tickets start at $150, and are available at sohlv.org.