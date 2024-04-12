Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Signs of HOPE | 4/12/14

Signs of HOPE, a Las Vegas nonprofit that serves survivors of sexual violence, is marking 50 years of service to our community with a special event.
Posted at 11:50 AM, Apr 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-12 14:50:09-04

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and Signs of HOPE is marking their 50 years of service to the community with the Legacy of Resilience Gala at Circa Resort and Casino gala on April 24 from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Guests are asked to to pair denim and cocktail attire for the event as it is happening on Denim Day, an international awareness raising day during which people are encouraged to wear denim to show support for sexual assault survivors.

Tickets start at $150, and are available at sohlv.org.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo