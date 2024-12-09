Signify Health | 12/9/24

Cognitive impairment affects a large segment of older Americans, yet 92% of those with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) remain undiagnosed.

This lack of early detection is a critical barrier in addressing cognitive decline, as timely diagnosis opens the door to treatments that can slow disease progression.

Dr. Heidi Schwarzwald of Signify Health emphasizes that seniors who are tested early can take proactive steps to preserve cognitive function and live independently for longer.

While there is no cure for dementia, research shows that early intervention is key to improving quality of life for seniors experiencing cognitive issues.

Dr. Schwarzwald will share valuable insights on protecting memory and steps to take in early diagnosis.

By raising awareness and increasing access to testing, more seniors can be empowered to safeguard their cognitive health.

For more information, visit hellosignify.com.

This segment is paid for by Signify Health